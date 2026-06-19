Galloping Goose Members Plead Guilty to Several Charges Connected to Shooting in Lake Ozark

Three members of the Galloping Goose Motorcycle Club have now pleaded guilty in federal court to charges relating to the July 15, 2021, shooting at Lake of the Ozarks resulting in the death of one individual.

The latest, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office, was 50-year-old Tretch Lawrence who entered his plea on Wednesday to one count of a crime of violence in aid of racketeering and one count of attempted extortion.

36-year-old Keith Nolen and 55-year-old Tonka Way Con Ponder also entered guilty pleas in May to the charges. Ponder’s plea also included conspiracy to distribute meth, distribution of meth and two counts of possession an unregistered firearm.

With the pleas, the three admitted to being members of the Galloping Goose Motorcycle Club that engaged in racketeering activities to include attempted robbery and extortion with the focus of each being the Iron Celtics Motorcycle Association.

Ponder and Nelson also admitted to conspiring to cause serious injury to members of the Iron Celtics and Mongols motorcycle clubs which involved Ponder shooting at another person resulting in a death on the Lake Ozark strip in July, 2021.

The following is the press release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Western District of Missouri:

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. – Three members of the Galloping Goose Motorcycle Club plead guilty in federal court to charges relating to the July 15, 2021 shooting at Lake of the Ozarks resulting in the death of one individual.

On May 13, 2026, Tonka Way Con Ponder, 55, pleaded guilty to two counts of a crime of violence in aid of racketeering, one count of conspiracy to commit a crime of violence in aid of racketeering, one count of discharge of a firearm in furtherance of a crime of violence, one count of conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine, two counts of distribution of methamphetamine, and two counts of possession of an unregistered firearm.

On May 5, 2026, Keith Nolen, 36, pleaded guilty to one count of a crime of violence in aid of racketeering, one count of conspiracy to commit a crime of violence in aid of racketeering, and one count of felon in possession of a firearm.

On June 17, 2026, Tretch Lawrence, 50, pleaded guilty to one count of a crime of violence in aid of racketeering and one count of attempted extortion.

By pleading guilty, Ponder, Nolen and Lawrence admitted they were members of the Galloping Goose Motorcycle Club and that the Galloping Goose Motorcycle Club engaged in racketeering activities to include attempted robbery and extortion. The focus of the robbery and extortion were the Iron Celtics Motorcycle Association. They also admitted to aiding and abetting an assault on members of the Iron Celtics Motorcycle Club in December 2021 at the Chuckwagon Café in Camdenton, Missouri. They admitted the assault included one individual being assaulted with a pistol.

Ponder and Nolen also admitted that on July 15, 2026, they conspired with other members of the Galloping Goose Motorcycle Club to cause serious bodily injury to members of the Iron Celtics Motorcycle Club and the Mongols Motorcycle Club. This occurred at Casablanca Pub & Grille. Ponder admitted that during the incident at Casablanca, he caused serious bodily injury to another by shooting at another person.

Ponder also admitted to entering into a conspiracy with others to distribute methamphetamine during the fall of 2022. He also admitted to selling methamphetamine during the summer of 2023. Finally, Ponder admitted to possessing a silencer in June of 2024, which was found during a search of his residence by the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives.

Nolen admitted to being a felon in possession of a firearm. The firearm was found on Nolen during an August 2023 traffic stop by the Missouri State Highway Patrol.

Lawrence also admitted to demanding money from the Iron Celtics Motorcycle Association. After the demand was refused, members of the Galloping Goose Motorcycle Club went to the residence of two Iron Celtics members and confronted them. Iron Celtics were told they could not operate and if they continued to operate, individual members would face repercussions.

This case is being prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorneys Aaron M. Maness, David Wagner, and Bradley Kavanaugh. It was investigated by the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosive, the Missouri State Highway Patrol, the Drug Enforcement Administration, the Federal Bureau of Investigation, and Lake Ozark Police Department.

Operation Take Back America

This case is part of Operation Take Back America, a nationwide initiative that marshals the full resources of the Department of Justice to repel the invasion of illegal immigration, achieve the total elimination of cartels and transnational criminal organizations (TCOs), and protect our communities from the perpetrators of violent crime.