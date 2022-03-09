Gas prices are continuing to rise all across the Lake Area and nationwide as companies refuse oil from Russia.

Nationwide the average price topped $4 a gallon and industry experts expect it to go to $4.50 or more by the end of the week.

Across the Lake Region itself, gas prices range from $3.49 a gallon to $3.79 a gallon for regular.

The cheapest right now is $2.85 per gallon at Doniphan Missouri near the current river area, while the most expensive is $3.94 per gallon just south of the St. Louis area.