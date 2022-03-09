New numbers are in from the Lake of the Ozarks Marine Dealer’s Association and the St. Charles Boat show was the 2nd best in the show’s history.

According to Mike Kenagy of LOMDA, more than 5,800 people attended the show over the 4-day event.

The majority of the visitors came Saturday when nearly 2,600 people toured the boats and other items on display from dealers right here at the lake.

This and the Overland Park Kansas shows where the only boat shows once again taking place in the St. Louis and Kansas City regions, as the other two major shows cancelled due to COVID concerns and issues with supplies.