Gas prices remain high across the Lake Region and statewide.

Gasbuddy.com reports that gas in Osage Beach ranges from $3.57 to $3.80 a gallon for regular, with prices even higher in the outlining regions.

Gas tops $3.90 a gallon in Maries County alone.

In the major cities of the Show Me State, including St. Louis and Kansas City, gas is about the same per gallon.

However outside of Missouri gas is skyrocketing, with the price at the pump hitting $4.50 to well over $5.00 a gallon.