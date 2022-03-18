We’ve all heard the saying “if it seems too good to be true, it probably is”…

That’s a warning being put out by Ameren-Missouri which says reports are being received about telephone calls claiming to be from Ameren and offering a special “senior discount” in lieu of paying your full monthly bill.

Jeff Trammel, from Ameren, says utility scammers offer discounted rates for immediate payments and will, often, suggest making those payments through cash apps, credit cards, debit cards or prepaid cards to avoid disconnection…methods which legitimate utility companies will not do.

Anyone receiving such utility scam calls should contact their local providers.

ST. LOUIS (March 17, 2022) – Ameren is alerting its customers to have a heightened awareness of a new utility scam that is currently targeting seniors in Illinois and Missouri.

Customers are contacted primarily on the phone by scammers offering a special discounted rate of $29.99, which is sometimes called a “senior discount.” The scammers pose as Ameren representatives, often suggesting a special rate in lieu of paying a customer’s full monthly statement amount.

If a customer receives a suspected scam call, they should hang up immediately and call Ameren Missouri at 1.800.552.7583 or Ameren Illinois at 1.800.755.5000 to report it. Ameren is also encouraging family and friends that have seniors in their lives to share the information in an effort to protect them if they do receive a call.

Customers can sign up to manage their account online at Ameren.com where they can immediately check the status of their account.

How to spot a utility scam:

The caller asks for immediate payment and may offer a special discounted rate. This immediate payment request by the scammer will often include a suggested way to pay through cash apps, which Ameren representatives will never do.

and may offer a special discounted rate. This immediate payment request by the scammer will often include a suggested way to pay through cash apps, which representatives will never do. Scammers may also ask for immediate payment by requesting the customer to provide a credit card, debit card or a prepaid card to avoid service disconnection.

Legitimate utility companies do not specify how customers should make a bill payment and always offer a variety of ways to pay a bill. Ameren customers can make payments online, by phone, electronic check, by mail or at in-person pay locations.

For more information, visit Ameren.com/stop-scams. Customers should also follow Ameren on social media to receive the latest updates on scams.

