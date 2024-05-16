Conference Center and Pool Development on Way to Sunrise Beach?

The process of landing a conference center and pool development takes another step in the Village of Sunrise Beach.

The board of trustees, this week, got together to talk about some possible rezoning.

Chairman Susan Schneider. The property in question includes 13 parcels making up about 68 acres and includes Paradise Tropical Restaurant.

A little later in the meeting, the Sunrise Beach Board of Trustees gave unanimous approval to the first reading of a voluntary annexation and request for rezoning filed by Tucker Capital, Tucker Investments and Drake Marine…and approved the annexing of Franky and Louie’s.

The second reading on the Tucker property could happen at the board’s next meeting on June 10th.