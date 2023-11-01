fbpx

Wed. Nov 1st, 2023

 

GCMA Classic Country Jamboree Raises $45,000 For Local Charities

The 11th Annual G-C-M-A Classic Country Music Jamboree held at the Lodge of Four Seasons and broadcast on 104.9 Classic County back in early October is being called a big success.

According to figures being reported, the event was able to raise some $45,000 for the worthwhile causes.

$25,000 of that total is earmarked for the Lake Ozark Soccer Association and $10,000 each to State Fair Community College and Wonderland Camp.

Plans are already underway for a 12th annual event.

This past event featured a number of local & national talent, including:

Leona Williams, international country music star, began singing with her family band, had her own radio show in Jefferson City as a teen; has written songs for and performed with Merle Haggard, Gene Watson, George Jones, Loretta Lynn, and many more  

Ron Williams, acclaimed Nashville recording artist and crowd favorite 

J. R. Love, talented country and gospel singer from the St. Louis area 

The Board of Directors Band, features John Farrell on bass; Jim Phinney on guitar; Alicia Farrell Lange, a Nashville vocalist back and backup vocalist for the jamboreeMike McGee on steel guitar; Darrel Cummings on guitar; Mark Fitch on drums  

Bill “Goofer” Atterberry, singer, comedian and entertainer who was on Lee Mace’s Ozark Opry for over 38 years 

Dennis Stroughmatt, a big fan favorite on the fiddle 

Larry Hurst from Kansas City, began his singing career while in the Air Force, has performed with Jeannie Seely, Tim Atwood and appeared on the Ernest Tubb Midnight Jamboree   

Helen Russell, Ozark Opry veteran, well-known singer, musician, and entertainer 

Marty Schoenthaler, multi-talented vocalist and instrumentalist  

Rick Newman, guest performer and fiddler extraordinaire  

Reporter Mike Anthony