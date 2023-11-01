GCMA Classic Country Jamboree Raises $45,000 For Local Charities

The 11th Annual G-C-M-A Classic Country Music Jamboree held at the Lodge of Four Seasons and broadcast on 104.9 Classic County back in early October is being called a big success.

According to figures being reported, the event was able to raise some $45,000 for the worthwhile causes.

$25,000 of that total is earmarked for the Lake Ozark Soccer Association and $10,000 each to State Fair Community College and Wonderland Camp.

Plans are already underway for a 12th annual event.

This past event featured a number of local & national talent, including:

Leona Williams, international country music star, began singing with her family band, had her own radio show in Jefferson City as a teen; has written songs for and performed with Merle Haggard, Gene Watson, George Jones, Loretta Lynn, and many more

Ron Williams, acclaimed Nashville recording artist and crowd favorite

J. R. Love, talented country and gospel singer from the St. Louis area

The Board of Directors Band, features John Farrell on bass; Jim Phinney on guitar; Alicia Farrell Lange, a Nashville vocalist back and backup vocalist for the jamboree; Mike McGee on steel guitar; Darrel Cummings on guitar; Mark Fitch on drums

Bill “Goofer” Atterberry, singer, comedian and entertainer who was on Lee Mace’s Ozark Opry for over 38 years

Dennis Stroughmatt, a big fan favorite on the fiddle

Larry Hurst from Kansas City, began his singing career while in the Air Force, has performed with Jeannie Seely, Tim Atwood and appeared on the Ernest Tubb Midnight Jamboree

Helen Russell, Ozark Opry veteran, well-known singer, musician, and entertainer

Marty Schoenthaler, multi-talented vocalist and instrumentalist

Rick Newman, guest performer and fiddler extraordinaire