We may still be a little over three weeks from Thanksgiving but turkey, dressing and all the fixin’s are on the menu this weekend at St. Anthony Catholic Church in Camdenton.

The Annual Turkey Dinner and Country Store is being put on by the Sisters in Christ from 11am-2pm on Sunday with eat-in and carry outs available.

Adults are $15, kids 5-11 are $5 and those under 5 are free…cash or checks will be accepted for the event.