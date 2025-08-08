General Revenue Collections Increase For The Show Me State

State Budget Director Dan Haug has announced that 2026 fiscal year-to-date net general revenue collections increased 0.7 percent compared to July 2024…up from $833.5 million last year to $839 million this year.

Gross collections by tax type showed a mixed bag with individual income, pass through entity and sales and use taxes showing year-to-date increases while corporate income and franchise tax collections, refunds and all other collections reflected year-to-date decreases.

The full report from the Missouri Office of Administration can be seen below.

GROSS COLLECTIONS BY TAX TYPE

Individual income tax collections

Increased 3.4 percent for the year, from $485.3 million last year to $501.6 million this year.

Pass Through Entity tax collections

Increased 132.5 percent for the year, from $8.6 million last year to $20.1 million this year.

Sales and use tax collections

Increased 0.7 percent for the year, from $305.4 million last year to $307.5 million this year.

Corporate income and corporate franchise tax collections

Decreased 26.3 percent for the year, from $51.2 million last year to $37.7 million this year.

All other collections

Decreased 18.4 percent for the year, from $66.43 million last year to $54.2 million this year.

Refunds

Decreased 1.6 percent for the year, from $83.4 million last year to $82.0 million this year.

The figures included in the monthly general revenue report represent a snapshot in time and can vary widely based on a multitude of factors.

