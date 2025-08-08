General Revenue Collections Increase For The Show Me State

Sat. Aug 9th, 2025
State Budget Director Dan Haug has announced that 2026 fiscal year-to-date net general revenue collections increased 0.7 percent compared to July 2024…up from $833.5 million last year to $839 million this year.
Gross collections by tax type showed a mixed bag with individual income, pass through entity and sales and use taxes showing year-to-date increases while corporate income and franchise tax collections, refunds and all other collections reflected year-to-date decreases.
The full report from the Missouri Office of Administration can be seen below.
State Budget Director Dan Haug announced today that 2026 fiscal year-to-date net general revenue collections increased 0.7 percent compared to July 2024, from $833.5 million last year to $839.0 million this year.
The figures included in the monthly general revenue report represent a snapshot in time and can vary widely based on a multitude of factors.
###