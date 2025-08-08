All Clear For Swimming At All Lake Area Public Beaches Says DNR

It’s an all-clear for swimming and other water-related activities this weekend at 17 of the 18 state park public beaches.

That’s according to the Department of Natural Resources’ Beach Status report which indicates there are no E-coli concerns for this weekend.

One state park beach however, Thousand Hills in Kirksville, remains closed for ongoing renovations.

Here’s the full report:

Beaches open and did not exceed the decision criteria for E. coli concentrations as of Thursday, Aug. 7, 2025:

Cuivre River State Park – Lake Lincoln Public Beach , 678 State Route 147, Troy.

, 678 State Route 147, Troy. Finger Lakes State Park – Public Beach , 1505 E. Peabody Rd., Columbia.

, 1505 E. Peabody Rd., Columbia. Lake of the Ozarks State Park – Grand Glaize Beach , off Hwy. 54, Osage Beach .

, off Hwy. 54, Osage . Lake of the Ozarks State Park Public Beach #1, 403 Hwy 134, Kaiser.

#1, 403 Hwy 134, Kaiser. Lake Wappapello State Park – Public Beach , Hwy. 172, Williamsville.

, Hwy. 172, Williamsville. Long Branch State Park – Public Beach , 28615 Visitor Center Road, Macon.

, 28615 Visitor Center Road, Macon. Mark Twain State Park – Public Beach , 37352 Shrine Road, Florida.

, 37352 Shrine Road, Florida. Pomme de Terre State Park – Pittsburg Beach HWY 64B, Pittsburg.

HWY 64B, Pittsburg. Pomme de Terre State Park – Hermitage Beach , Hermitage.

, Hermitage. St. Joe State Park – Monsanto Lake, 2800 Pimville Road, Park Hills.

St. Joe State Park, Pim Lake, 2800 Pimville Road, Park Hills.

Stockton State Park – Public Beach , 19100 S. Hwy. 215, Dadeville.

, 19100 S. Hwy. 215, Dadeville. Trail of Tears State Park – Public Beach , 429 Moccasin Springs, Jackson.

, 429 Moccasin Springs, Jackson. Harry S Truman State Park – Campground Beach , 28761 State Park Rd., Warsaw.

, 28761 State Park Rd., Warsaw. Harry S Truman State Park – Day Use Public Beach , 28761 State Park Rd., Warsaw.

, 28761 State Park Rd., Warsaw. Wakonda State Park – Public Beach , 32836 State Park Rd., La Grange.

, 32836 State Park Rd., La Grange. Watkins Woolen Mill State Park – Public Beach , 26600 Park Rd. N, Lawson.

Beaches OPEN and exceeded the decision criteria for E.coli concentrations. SWIMMING IS NOT RECOMMENDED as of Thursday, Aug. 7, 2025:

NONE.

Beaches CLOSED due to high water levels as of Thursday, Aug. 7, 2025:

NONE

Beaches CLOSED and did not exceed the decision criteria for E.coli concentrations as of Thursday, Aug. 7, 2025:

Thousand Hills State Park – Public Beach , 20431 State Highway 157, Kirksville. ( Beach closed until further notice due to renovations).

Beaches water quality samples pending as of Thursday, Aug. 7, 2025:

NONE

For more information concerning beaches in Missouri state parks, please visit https://dnr.mo.gov/beaches.