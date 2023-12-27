fbpx

Georgia Fugitive Captured in the Lake Area

A fugitive from out of state is behind bars after being taken into custody in Camden County.

The sheriff’s office website indicates that 40-year-old Thomas Eugene Taylor, who had been wanted out of Lowndes County, Georgia, was arrested around 9:15 Christmas Eve night.

Further information indicates that Taylor was wanted in Georgia on a custody issue and apparently arrested in Camden County after a report of a domestic incident.

Taylor is being held without bond in the Camden County Jail pending pickup by authorities from Georgia.

Reporter Mike Anthony