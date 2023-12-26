MODOT Says They Remain “Holiday Weather” Ready

If your plans include hitting the roadway, you are being urged to be ready for any unexpected circumstances and especially for what Mother Nature may throw your way.

“Temperatures do plummet and you do actually face the high risk of hypothermia. Again, just make sure you’re prepared for that. So whatever that takes in your vehicle, just make sure you’re you have that with you in your vehicle. Whether that’s blankets good pair of boots obviously the right clothing. So extra coat whatever it may take.”

MoDOT Central District Area Engineer Danny Roeger adds that the state does have some incident response vehicles but they are mainly patrolling the interstates.

If you are involved in an accident or become stranded on statewide roadways, you can call the highway patrol’s star-55 to report your situation and get appropriate help heading your way.