NWS Now Confirms There Were Two Tornadoes in the Warsaw Area Friday Night

The National Weather Service has now confirmed that the Friday night storms spawned two tornadoes in Benton County.

The first, an EF-1, started a couple miles west of Warsaw and tracked to a couple miles east of Warsaw with peak winds of about 90 miles-per-hour.

The second tornado was an EF-Zero which briefly touched down a mile northeast of Whitaker.

There were several reports of damage but fortunately no reports of any injuries.

The weather service was also expected to look at damage in Morgan County.