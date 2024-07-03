Glitch Causes Issues For Missouri Court Systems On Tuesday

A technical glitch recorded in the Missouri Court System.

An electrical problem damaged computer equipment at one of the Missouri Judiciary’s data centers.

Certain systems like Case.Net or e-filing will either not be available or only partially available.

Missouri Judiciary put out an announcement that their I.T. Staff from the Missouri Supreme Court’s state court administrator’s office is working to fix the problem.

They’re investigating the source of the problem but do not believe it was caused by suspicious activity.

They believe they’ll have their systems back up and running in a few days.

The courts are still opened regular hours and continue essential functions.