Lebanon Police Looking For Woman Who Attacked Another Woman With A Knife

Lebanon Police on the lookout for a woman they say committed a knife attack on another woman at a motel on West Elm.

That’s where police and emergency medical services were called to on Thursday night.

There they found a 24-year-old woman with knife cuts to her face.

The suspect is a 37-year-old woman who was most recently seen in the area of Fowler Drive, wearing a white sports bra, shorts, and cowboy boots.

The victim’s injuries were described as minor.

She was treated at the hospital.

The knife used in the attack was recovered on scene.

Reporter Bill Robbins