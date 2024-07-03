Lebanon Police Looking For Woman Who Attacked Another Woman With A Knife

Wed. Jul 3rd, 2024
Lebanon Police on the lookout for a woman they say committed a knife attack on another woman at a motel on West Elm.
That’s where police and emergency medical services were called to on Thursday night.
There they found a 24-year-old woman with knife cuts to her face.
The suspect is a 37-year-old woman who was most recently seen in the area of Fowler Drive, wearing a white sports bra, shorts, and cowboy boots.
The victim’s injuries were described as minor.
She was treated at the hospital.
The knife used in the attack was recovered on scene.