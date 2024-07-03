Osage Beach Gives Green Light For Parkway Extension & Extends Deadline For Oasis Time Shares

The City of Osage Beach gives a thumbs up to a little less than $500,000 for contract work to be done on the parkway extension project while, at the same time, extending a deadline for developers of the Oasis at Lakeport project to acquire any remaining timeshares.

The deadline to acquire those timeshares as part of the redevelopment agreement is now set for sometime near the end of September.

The votes on both of the actions during the board of aldermen’s most recent meeting were unanimous.