Go-Blue Wellness Walk Set For Wednesday Morning In Jefferson City

The Children’s Trust Fund is hoping to see a lot of blue in the state capital Wednesday morning.

For the first time since 2019, the “Go-Blue Wellness walk” is marking a return to Jefferson City as part of the trust fund’s efforts to raise awareness about the availability of child abuse prevention resources across the state.

The event kicks off at 11:00 Wednesday morning outside the 4th floor entrance of the Harry S. Truman State Office Building and will wind its way around downtown Jeff City complete with food trucks being set up near the end of the walk at the Capitol.

Registration is encouraged but not required.

“The Children’s Trust Fund is excited to bring its Go–Blue Wellness Walk back to downtown Jefferson City for the first time since 2019,” said Children’s Trust Fund Public Relations Specialist, Bryanna Barber. “It will be a great opportunity to raise awareness for important child abuse prevention resources in Missouri and to cultivate collaboration across state agencies and other partners in prevention.”

Located within the Missouri Office of Administration, The Children’s Trust Fund (CTF) is Missouri’s foundation for child abuse prevention.