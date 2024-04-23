Osage Beach Adjusts Decades Old Ordinance That Helps Food Trucks At Upcoming Festivals

The springtime version of the Food Truck Festival in Osage Beach is right around the corner.

That’s according to Mayor Michael Harmison who says the board of aldermen, recently, modified the city’s peddler’s ordinance to make bringing the food trucks in a little more equitable to other similar business owners.

“Back in the early 80’s, the citizens of Osage Beach passed a peddler’s license and they included food trucks in that. And so we did some modifications on that. It was a fair arraignment between them and the brick and mortar, where they are going to stay so many feet away from brick and mortars but, yet…a little less expense on them to pay for their yearly fees….so I think everyone is going to be happy with it.”

The Food Truck Festival is scheduled to run from 10am-7pm on Saturday, May 11th, and until 5pm on Sunday, May 12th.