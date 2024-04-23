Road Projects In Camden & Laclede Counties Could Cause Delays This Week

Some motorists in Camden and Laclede counties could experience disruptions this week as MoDOT will be doing some patch work and other maintenance activities in advance of a larger re-surfacing project.

“Camden county Route O and EE, if you are traveling in those areas and using those two routes…we will patching” says Central District Area Engineer Danny Roeger, “So you’ll see some flagging operations and some short duration lane closures as we do some pavement repairs out there.”

Roeger goes on to say that motorists could also be impacted by some work being done on Laclede County routes “F” and “BB”…“That’s in addition to the work we’re doing in the Lebanon area, which includes routes J, YY, O and A on the list.”

All work is weather permitting and more details can be found on MODOT’s central district website.