New Law Now In Effect Addresses Entrepreneurs In Missouri

A Senate Bill modifying provisions relating to the taxation of certain businesses in Missouri took effect on August 28th.

A carefully targeted new law addresses entrepreneurs.

Senate Bill 145 modifies provisions relating to the taxation of certain businesses.

Senator Mary Elizabeth Coleman of Arnold is the sponsor…

“I think that this is absurd, horrific, and bureaucratic overreach to the ninth degree.”

Where previous state law authorized cities to impose a business license tax upon businesses, the new law says no city can require a business license for any enterprise owned by a person aged 18 years or younger.

During January’s committee hearing on this legislation, Sen. Barbara Anne Washington of Kansas City told the sponsor she sees some merit in this proposal…

“We should be learning entrepreneurship, we should be able to take advantage of that, and we should not be hassled….because they are trying to earn themselves a living.”

