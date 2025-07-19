Golf Cart Accident Injures Four in Osage Beach

Four people are injured Friday night when a golf cart runs off Hopetown Drive near Spanish Wells Court off Route-KK in Camden County.

The highway patrol says the golf cart then struck a rock embankment and overturned.

The four people riding the cart suffered minor-to-moderate injuries. Two refused treatment at the scene while the other two were taken to Lake Regional Hospital.

The driver of the golf cart, a 39-year-old man from Shelbyville, is facing appending charge of DWI-physical injury.