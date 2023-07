A golf cart accident in the 18-thousand block of Highway-O in Morgan County sends two juveniles to the emergency room.

The highway patrol says it happened late Thursday morning when the unidentified 12-year-old was trying to make a turn causing the golf cart to roll over.

The 12-year-old along with a 7-year-old girl, both from Iowa, suffered minor injuries and were taken to Lake Regional Hospital in Osage Beach.