More Details Released On Lake Ozark / Osage Beach 911 Merger

Dispatch operations for the City of Lake Ozark could soon be signing off for the final time if plans to be absorbed by the Osage Beach 9-1-1 center are finalized in the near future.

That’s according to City Administrator Harrison Fry who says the possibility has been a topic of past discussions but now definitely seems to be headed that way after aldermen approved the first reading of a such a move.

“For the city of Lake Ozark, it represents significant cost savings and the opportunity for our staff to transition into another positive work environment. Although I will remind you, as I did our board on Tuesday, this is a two party agreement. This has to go in line with the city of Osage Beach as well as the city of Lake Ozark.”

Current dispatch personnel in Lake Ozark are being offered a severance package with the opportunity to apply for a similar position in Osage Beach.

The agreement, if finalized and signed off by both cities, will call for Lake Ozark to pay Osage Beach $120-thoousand per year…a savings, according to Fry, of about a quarter-million dollars.