A golf cart accident early Tuesday afternoon on main street near Sunset Drive in Morgan County sends a Pleasanton, Kansas, teenager to the emergency room with serious injuries.

The highway patrol says it happened when the driver, 19-year-old Hayden Riggs, of Neosho, steered to the left while traveling down a hill causing the passenger, 18-year-old Kristina Young, to fall out of the golf cart.

Young was flown to University Hospital in Columbia.