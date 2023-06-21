Lake Ozark Fire Responds to a Water Rescue on the Osage River

One person is rescued from the Osage River after being trapped by rising water.

Lake Ozark Fire Chief Marc Carr says the report was received just after 1:00 Monday afternoon that the person had been riding a U-T-V on Bell Island when the incident happened. A full water rescue was initiated with the fire district’s river boat being launched from the conservation ramp.

The unidentified man was found to be uninjured and taken back to his parents on shore at an adjacent campground. The highway patrol also assisted with the operation in getting the man’s U-T-V also back to the campground.

The incident, according to Chief Carr, serves as a reminder to anyone enjoying an activity on the river to always be aware of the possibility of rising water at anytime.