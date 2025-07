When the Osage Beach Board of Aldermen gets together later today, expected to highlight discussion is a funding agreement for tax incentive support of the future outlet mall redevelopment.

The board will also be presented with the city’s Annual Comprehensive Financial Report for Fiscal Year-2024 and consider renewing its agreement to provide school resource officers for the Osage School District.

The Osage Beach Board of Aldermen meeting, today in city hall, begins at 5:30.