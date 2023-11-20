Governor Parson Extends Drought Order Until May 2024

Missouri Governor Mike Parson has signed an executive order to extend the state’s drought alert which had been set to expire on December 1st.

By signing the order, a Drought Assessment Committee and associated impact teams first activated in late May will be able to continue supporting affected communities throughout the winter and expand the state’s capabilities to respond to and lessen the impacts of future droughts.

Currently the U.S. Drought Monitor indicates that all or portions of at least 85 Missouri counties are experiencing moderate, severe or extreme drought conditions which includes Camden, Miller, Morgan and Benton counties.

The executive order signed by the governor now extends the state’s drought alert until May 1st of 2024.