Monday Sports Report Highlights Chiefs Game & Mizzou Wins & Losses

Kansas City, they pulled it off last year in the Super Bowl.

It was a 38 -35 win, a hotly contested affair that gave the Chiefs another Super Bowl under Andy Reed and Patrick Mahomes.

Tonight, the experts say it’s going to be a tight one.

Just a two and a half point spread in favor of the Chiefs, you’ll hear it on 93 -5 Rocks the Lake.

Number nine, Mizzou football needed every last second to beat the Florida Gators Saturday 9 -33 to 31.

They fell behind late and needed to convert a fourth and 17 on their final drive, but Brady Cook somehow hooked up with Luther Burton for a first down.

He’d complete two more passes setting up Harrison Mevis for the 30 -yard game -winning field goal.

Mizzou a chance at win number 10 Friday against Arkansas.

On the other end of the spectrum, Mizzou basketball suffered a horrible loss last night to winless Jackson State 73 -72.