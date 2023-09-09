Governor’s Conference Sees Numerous Speakers Here At The Lake

The 65th Annual Governor’s Conference continued on Thursday at Lake of the Ozarks with several industry experts sharing updates on the latest economic development issues, strategies and initiatives.

The theme for this year’s conference…”Not Done Yet”…builds upon Mike Parson’s 2023 State of the State covering several topics such as work and life balance, community assets, emerging technology, agriculture and child care.

The conference is being put on by the Hawthorne Foundation with its main goal to develop the state’s economy on an international level.

The Governor’s Conference will come to an end Friday morning with an appearance by former Mizzou Football Coach Gary Pinkel.