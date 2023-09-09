Sweet Corn Festival In Rocky Mount Another Major Success

This year’s Sweet Corn Festival in Rocky Mount is being called a big success and a likely record-breaker.

“We had people standing here ready to eat at about 930. And we hadn’t planned on opening up till about 10:00. And the people didn’t stop coming until probably about 230.”

Rocky Mount Fire Chief Kevin Hurtibise says this year’s event, officially the 13th annual, drew more than 3,300 people.

Proceeds from the day go to the Rocky Mount Firefighters Benevolent Association and the Lions Club.

The 14th annual Sweet Corn Festival is already on the calendar for 2024 falling on Saturday, August 31st.