Grafeman Tops Local Field with Third-Place Finish in MLF Toyota Series Tourney

This year’s M-L-F Toyota series fishing tournament at Lake of the Ozarks is in the archives and there was no place like home for many of the locals competing.

When the final fish was weighed at PB-2 on Saturday, nine of the top-40 being paid on the pro side of the event hail from right here at the lake and one from the top money-makers on the co-angler side of the action.

Joe Grafeman, of Camdenton, pocketed $13,200 for his 3rd place finish…just about a pound off the top weight recorded by Huntsville, Arkansas’s, Travis Harriman who needed one fish…four pounds and four ounces…on the final day to claim the $40,000 top prize.

Also in the top-10 for the pro event from the lake area was Jim Stamper, of Montreal, with a 4th place finish and Sunrise Beach’s Michael Harlin with a 9th place finish.

Topping the co-angler side of the action and winning $33,500 was Scott Parsons from Rogers, Arkansas.

You can find complete results at: https://majorleaguefishing.com/circuits/series/