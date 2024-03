It’s a busy week ending this past Saturday with 40 calls for service by the Gravois Fire District.

In addition to 26 calls for medical emergencies, Gravois personnel also responded to seven natural cover fires and two residential structure fires including on Friday on Red Hollow Road which required mutual aid from the Sunrise Beach and Versailles Rural districts.

All totaled for year, so far, Gravois fire personnel have responded to 338 calls.