Missouri Ranked #26 Of 50 In Wallethub Study On Stressful States

Wed. Mar 27th, 2024
Money, the economy and health issues…arguably factors that cause the most stress for many people.
But how does the State of Missouri rank, overall, when it comes to those issues…?
According to WalletHub.com, a personal finance website, Missouri ranks in the middle of the pack coming in at #26.
The study which took 40 key indicators into account.
Ranking as the least stressed states are Utah, South Dakota and Minnesota while Nevada, Mississippi and Louisiana top the list as the most stressed states.
***Full Report:
There are many different sources of stress, from inflation to work deadlines to relationship tensions. Last year, Americans’ biggest stressors included money, the economy and health-related issues, according to the American Psychological Association. In addition, every age group except people 65 and older reported being under more stress in 2023 than they were in 2019 before the pandemic. Overall stress levels are not uniform across the country, though.
WalletHub compared the 50 states across 40 key indicators of stress to help people determine where to live in order to achieve a more relaxing life. Our data set ranges from average hours worked per week to the personal bankruptcy rate to the share of adults getting adequate sleep.
|Overall Rank*
|State
|Total Score
|Work-Related Stress Rank
|Money-Related Stress Rank
|Family-Related Stress Rank
|Health- & Safety-Related Stress Rank
|1
|Louisiana
|57.84
|3
|4
|10
|3
|2
|Mississippi
|57.78
|4
|1
|5
|7
|3
|Nevada
|57.42
|15
|10
|1
|8
|4
|New Mexico
|55.77
|37
|3
|2
|13
|5
|Arkansas
|53.16
|12
|5
|31
|1
|6
|West Virginia
|52.04
|26
|8
|18
|2
|7
|Alabama
|51.73
|39
|2
|14
|6
|8
|Kentucky
|50.82
|8
|6
|22
|17
|9
|Oklahoma
|50.57
|17
|11
|20
|4
|10
|Texas
|50.49
|5
|23
|8
|11
|11
|Tennessee
|50.16
|32
|9
|19
|5
|12
|New York
|49.33
|11
|34
|3
|28
|13
|Oregon
|48.40
|31
|7
|27
|10
|14
|Alaska
|47.31
|1
|38
|35
|9
|15
|Georgia
|46.65
|27
|13
|24
|16
|16
|California
|46.41
|10
|22
|23
|21
|17
|Ohio
|45.49
|28
|24
|16
|18
|18
|Arizona
|45.28
|43
|12
|26
|19
|19
|Colorado
|45.15
|24
|28
|17
|14
|20
|Maine
|44.88
|38
|14
|34
|12
|21
|North Carolina
|44.63
|35
|19
|9
|32
|22
|Indiana
|44.45
|22
|17
|30
|23
|23
|Wyoming
|43.66
|2
|29
|44
|24
|24
|Florida
|43.39
|46
|21
|4
|33
|25
|Illinois
|43.01
|6
|37
|15
|39
|26
|Missouri
|42.06
|20
|32
|40
|15
|27
|Michigan
|41.79
|41
|30
|25
|22
|28
|Rhode Island
|41.71
|40
|25
|6
|43
|29
|Washington
|41.56
|29
|31
|38
|20
|30
|Montana
|41.46
|47
|16
|28
|26
|31
|Connecticut
|41.38
|9
|44
|7
|47
|32
|Maryland
|40.61
|14
|43
|11
|45
|33
|Pennsylvania
|40.46
|25
|33
|37
|27
|34
|Virginia
|40.29
|30
|45
|12
|35
|35
|Kansas
|39.61
|23
|36
|36
|30
|36
|Massachusetts
|38.95
|21
|40
|13
|49
|37
|South Carolina
|38.81
|44
|26
|32
|31
|38
|Wisconsin
|38.17
|36
|39
|29
|37
|39
|New Jersey
|37.63
|7
|48
|41
|38
|40
|Vermont
|37.04
|49
|20
|33
|29
|41
|Hawaii
|36.87
|19
|27
|39
|50
|42
|Nebraska
|36.44
|13
|41
|46
|40
|43
|Delaware
|35.99
|45
|35
|21
|48
|44
|North Dakota
|35.35
|18
|46
|43
|42
|45
|Idaho
|35.23
|48
|15
|48
|36
|46
|Iowa
|34.93
|16
|49
|42
|41
|47
|New Hampshire
|34.60
|34
|47
|45
|34
|48
|Utah
|33.45
|50
|18
|49
|25
|49
|South Dakota
|31.94
|33
|42
|50
|44
|50
|Minnesota
|30.23
|42
|50
|47
|46
Notes: *No. 1 = Most Stressed
With the exception of “Total Score,” the columns in the table above depict the relative rank of each state, and a rank of 1 represents the worst conditions for each category.
Read the full report here: https://wallethub.com/edu/most-stressful-states/32218