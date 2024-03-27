Missouri Ranked #26 Of 50 In Wallethub Study On Stressful States

Money, the economy and health issues…arguably factors that cause the most stress for many people.

But how does the State of Missouri rank, overall, when it comes to those issues…?

According to WalletHub.com, a personal finance website, Missouri ranks in the middle of the pack coming in at #26.

The study which took 40 key indicators into account.

Ranking as the least stressed states are Utah, South Dakota and Minnesota while Nevada, Mississippi and Louisiana top the list as the most stressed states.

There are many different sources of stress, from inflation to work deadlines to relationship tensions. Last year, Americans’ biggest stressors included money, the economy and health-related issues, according to the American Psychological Association. In addition, every age group except people 65 and older reported being under more stress in 2023 than they were in 2019 before the pandemic. Overall stress levels are not uniform across the country, though.

WalletHub compared the 50 states across 40 key indicators of stress to help people determine where to live in order to achieve a more relaxing life. Our data set ranges from average hours worked per week to the personal bankruptcy rate to the share of adults getting adequate sleep.

Overall Rank* State Total Score Work-Related Stress Rank Money-Related Stress Rank Family-Related Stress Rank Health- & Safety-Related Stress Rank 1 Louisiana 57.84 3 4 10 3 2 Mississippi 57.78 4 1 5 7 3 Nevada 57.42 15 10 1 8 4 New Mexico 55.77 37 3 2 13 5 Arkansas 53.16 12 5 31 1 6 West Virginia 52.04 26 8 18 2 7 Alabama 51.73 39 2 14 6 8 Kentucky 50.82 8 6 22 17 9 Oklahoma 50.57 17 11 20 4 10 Texas 50.49 5 23 8 11 11 Tennessee 50.16 32 9 19 5 12 New York 49.33 11 34 3 28 13 Oregon 48.40 31 7 27 10 14 Alaska 47.31 1 38 35 9 15 Georgia 46.65 27 13 24 16 16 California 46.41 10 22 23 21 17 Ohio 45.49 28 24 16 18 18 Arizona 45.28 43 12 26 19 19 Colorado 45.15 24 28 17 14 20 Maine 44.88 38 14 34 12 21 North Carolina 44.63 35 19 9 32 22 Indiana 44.45 22 17 30 23 23 Wyoming 43.66 2 29 44 24 24 Florida 43.39 46 21 4 33 25 Illinois 43.01 6 37 15 39 26 Missouri 42.06 20 32 40 15 27 Michigan 41.79 41 30 25 22 28 Rhode Island 41.71 40 25 6 43 29 Washington 41.56 29 31 38 20 30 Montana 41.46 47 16 28 26 31 Connecticut 41.38 9 44 7 47 32 Maryland 40.61 14 43 11 45 33 Pennsylvania 40.46 25 33 37 27 34 Virginia 40.29 30 45 12 35 35 Kansas 39.61 23 36 36 30 36 Massachusetts 38.95 21 40 13 49 37 South Carolina 38.81 44 26 32 31 38 Wisconsin 38.17 36 39 29 37 39 New Jersey 37.63 7 48 41 38 40 Vermont 37.04 49 20 33 29 41 Hawaii 36.87 19 27 39 50 42 Nebraska 36.44 13 41 46 40 43 Delaware 35.99 45 35 21 48 44 North Dakota 35.35 18 46 43 42 45 Idaho 35.23 48 15 48 36 46 Iowa 34.93 16 49 42 41 47 New Hampshire 34.60 34 47 45 34 48 Utah 33.45 50 18 49 25 49 South Dakota 31.94 33 42 50 44 50 Minnesota 30.23 42 50 47 46

Notes: *No. 1 = Most Stressed

With the exception of “Total Score,” the columns in the table above depict the relative rank of each state, and a rank of 1 represents the worst conditions for each category.

Read the full report here: https://wallethub.com/edu/most-stressful-states/32218