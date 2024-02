A Gravois Mills man is dead after drowning in Truman Lake in Benton County.

The highway patrol says it happened around 7:30 Monday night when 31-year-old Sylker Lewis waded into the lake to retrieved a snagged net near Shawnee Bend.

Lewis went under the water and did not resurface. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

It is the third drowning of the year being reported by the highway patrol.