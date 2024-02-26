MO Supreme Court Chief Justice Mary R. Russell Visits the 26th Judicial Circuit

Current problems within the judicial system was a main topic of discussion this past Friday when Missouri Supreme Court Chief Justice Mary R. Russell paid a visit to the lake area..

The Camden County Sheriff’s Office says Chief Justice Russell’s visit is part of a statewide tour of every courthouse circuit in Missouri.

Several elected and other county officials from the 26th judicial circuit along with State Representative Doctor Lisa Thomas and the sheriff’s offices were on hand for Chief Justice Russell’s visit.

Chief Justice Russell was appointed to the Supreme Court of Missouri in September-2004 and is serving her second non-consecutive term on the bench.