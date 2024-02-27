Traffic Stop Nets Two People For Drug Related Activities In Miller County

A traffic stop late Saturday night on highway-54 at Atchison Road in Miller County comes to an end with two people facing one class-A felony count each of first-degree drug trafficking over the statutory amount.

Probable cause statements filed in Tuscumbia allege that 54-year-olds Michael Williams, of Sullivan, and Rhonda Williams, of Eldon, both threw small baggies containing suspected methamphetamine under the car.

A black box containing another suspected 146 grams of meth was also found in an area under the hood. Both of the Williams had apparently driven to St. Louis to purchase the meth.

They were both transported to the Miller County Jail and were arraigned on Monday. Bond for each as set at $200,000.