A 42-year-old from Gravois Mills has been arrested and charged with second-degree statutory rape.

The charge against William Kleuser stems from an incident which apparently happened in early March.

Kleuser is being held in the Morgan County Jail on a $100-thousand bond with conditions, should he post bond, of being electronically monitored and having no contact with any child under the age of 17.

Kleuser is scheduled to be arraigned on the class-D felony next Tuesday morning.