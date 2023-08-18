One Arrested After Bar Fight Continues at a Residence in Camden County

A Lake Ozark area man is being held without bond in the Camden County Jail for an alleged assault which happened following an earlier confrontation at a Sunrise Beach restaurant and bar.

A probable cause statement indicates the unidentified victim and his friends left the bar after the initial confrontation returning to a residence. At the residence, a group of about nine others got out of two vehicles that had followed them with five of the suspects assaulting the victim who was not able to get inside quickly enough.

The victim was punched, kicked and stomped on after he was already knocked out before the suspects left the scene. One suspect was identified as 24-year-old Aaron Gonzalez who was picked up a few days later in Lake Ozark.

Gonzalez is charged with first-degree assault involving serious physical injury. He is scheduled to be in court on Monday for a bond appearance hearing.