Gravois Mills Man Facing Numerous Drug Charges Following Search Last Week

A 45-year-old Gravois Mills man faces several felony charges after a search warrant was served up on Wednesday by the Mid-Missouri Drug Task Force.

The probable cause statement alleges that hundreds of unused small plastic baggies, six baggies containing suspected meth, three different types of narcotic pills, digital scales, bank receipts and more than $1,500 in cash were found throughout the residence.

45-year-old Jason David Jackson allegedly admitted to methamphetamine use and providing it on occasion for friends to smoke with him at the residence.

Jackson is formally charged with three counts of possession of a controlled substance and one count of second-degree trafficking of drugs. He is also to be fitted with G-P-S tracking prior to bonding, if he is able to.

Jackson is being held in the Morgan County Jail on a $250,000 bond.