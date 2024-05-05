New Biden ATF Rule Criminalizes Private Sales of Firearms

Missouri Attorney General Andrew Bailey has joined a coalition of 20 other states taking aim at the Biden Administration’s Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives over its new rule going after the ability of gun owners to privately buy and sell firearms.

The new rule requires private individuals to apply for and receive a federal firearms dealer license anytime they sell a firearm for “profit” which can then be interpreted by the A-T-F as cash, trading for another firearm or receiving a service.

The rule would also put firearm sales between law-abiding friends and family members within reach of federal regulation if a license was not obtained and a background check was not conducted.

Missouri A-G Bailey says the new Biden Rule is nothing more than government overreach and out-of-touch D.C. elites targeting Missourians’ Second Amendment rights which are enshrined into the Constitution

The coalition of states is asking the Court to postpone the rule and declare that it violates the Second Amendment.

In addition to Missouri, Kansas, Arkansas, Iowa, Montana, Alabama, Alaska, Georgia, Idaho, Indiana, Kentucky, Nebraska, New Hampshire, North Dakota, Oklahoma, South Carolina, South Dakota, Tennessee, Virginia, West Virginia, and Wyoming joined in filing the lawsuit.