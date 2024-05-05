Lake Regional Announces Winners Of 15th Annual Fun Run

And the winners are…

…the 15th Annual Fun Run event at lake Regional is in the archives with Andrew Leiker taking the men’s top spot with his time of 21:55.93 (21-55-POINT-9-3) and elaine Mallahan taking the women’s top spot with her time of 25:19.40.

The event, for the first time this year, also included an Honor Walk featuring Lake Regional Cardio Rehab graduates.

Proceeds raised from the event on Saturday are earmarked for Lake Regional’s cardio rehab unit.

Complete results can be found below:

Lake Regional Health System held its 15th Annual Fun Run on May 4 at Lake Regional Hospital in Osage Beach. The overall winners were Andrew Leiker (21:55.93), men’s division, and Elaine Mallahan (25:19.40), women’s division.

All proceeds benefit Lake Regional Cardiopulmonary Rehab, and for the first time, the event included an Honor Walk featuring Lake Regional Cardiopulmonary Rehabilitation graduates.

“We loved recognizing these individuals who have worked hard in our program,” said Jody Corpe, E.P., M.S., manager of Lake Regional Cardiopulmonary Rehab. “They inspire us all. Thank you to our volunteers, sponsors and fundraisers, as well as everyone who ran or walked. All of you are helping us meet our mission to provide exceptional health care.”

First Place Medals

First place medals were awarded as follows:

Men’s Division

· 30-49: Andrew Leiker (21:55.93)

· 50-64: Nigher Alfaro (22:09.54)

· 29 and under: Clint Mills (26:27.44)

· 65 and above: Thom Wilkins (29:34.96)

Women’s Division

· 30-49: Elaine Mallahan (25:19.40)

· 29 and under: Macy Kauten (27:50.60)

· 50-64: Theresa Fuentes (33:49.19)

· 65 and above: Kay DelMotte (35:19.68)

To view complete results, visit lakeregional.com/RaceResults.

Sponsors

The event’s sponsors include Silver sponsor: TXR Architects + Constructors; Bronze sponsors: Benne Media, Co-Mo Connect and Osage National Golf Resort; and T-shirt sponsors: Anytime Fitness; Candace Silverthon Re/Max; Central States Fitness System; Central Trust Company; Dennis Kempf; Margaritaville – Lake Resort; John & Maurice McNabb; Pritikin ICR; and Van Hooks Excavating.

