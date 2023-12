A Gravois Mills man escapes with minor injuries when his car ran off the road before, he overcorrected sending the car back across and off the opposite side of the road where it overturned.

The highway patrol says it happened shortly before 3:00 this morning on north Highway-5 near Route-MM.

55-year-old Michael Dawson was taken to Lake Regional for treatment of his injuries.

He was wearing a seat belt at the time of the accident.