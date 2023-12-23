Miller County Sheriff Says Drug Peddlers “Don’t Care Much” About Consequences These Days

Those who peddle illegal drugs around the lake area really don’t care much about the consequences of their actions.

That is the general thought of Miller County Sheriff Louie Gregoire.

“In the last year alone, I couldn’t even tell you how many times we’ve had to use Narcan for the overdoses. I mean, and I can’t tell you how off the top of my head. I can’t tell you how many fatalities we’ve had from from overdoses.”

Speaking on KRMS Radio and TV, Gregoire also says all too often those overdoses include fentanyl.

“It could be marijuana laced with fentanyl, could be meth laced with it, heroin, anything. So, I mean, shoot, you could buy gummies off the street, probably, and find something laced with fentanyl.”

One consequence over the past year of dealing fentanyl and causing an overdose death is a growing caseload of people being charged with second-degree murder.

Anyone with information about someone dealing fentanyl is urged to contact local law enforcement.