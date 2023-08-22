Tue. Aug 22nd, 2023

 

Gravois Mills Man Injured In Three Vehicle Crash In Cole County

A Gravois Mills man is among two people injured in a three-vehicle accident Monday morning on Route-C at Route-V in Cole County.

The highway patrol report indicates that it happened when 48-year-old Tracy Crall, of Lohman, failed to yield to 72-year-old John Bullock, of Gravois Mills.

Crall’s car then struck a dump truck which was stopped in the roadway.

Crall was seriously hurt and flown to University Hospital while Bullock suffered moderate injuries and was also taken to University Hospital.

