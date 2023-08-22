Area Fire Districts Remind Residents Of The Rules Of The School Bus

With buses rolling again for the start of another school year, lake area fire and police departments are sending out their annual driving 101 reminders about what to do when behind the wheel and approaching a school bus.

When coming onto a bus in either direction on any two-lane road, you have to stop for the bus.

If you’re on a divided roadway or if there is a center-turn lane, drivers have to stop if they are traveling in the same direction as the bus.

Vehicles traveling the opposite direction don’t have to stop bus but should proceed with caution.

The alternative is receiving a ticket with a future court date or worse…possibly injuring a kid.