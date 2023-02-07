Gravois Mills Man To Be Arraigned In Morgan County

A 73-year-old from Gravois Mills was scheduled to arraigned this (Tuesday) morning in Morgan County Associate Circuit Court on three counts of possessing child pornography.

The alleged incident happened in early July of last year with the warrant for Timothy Benson not issued until mid-December.

Bond was set at $100-thousand with added conditions of GPS monitoring and not having any contact with children under the age of 18.

As the day (Tuesday), Benson remained in the custody of the Morgan County Jail.