Save The Brumley Bridge Group Set To Meet FEB 16th

The next meeting of a group trying to save the historic swinging bridge in Brumley has been put on the calendar.

At issue…the bridge, spanning the Grand Auglaize Creek, was built in 1930 and then permanently closed to any traffic after an inspection by MoDOT in January of 2021.

The grassroots group trying to save the bridge was able to get it listed on the National Registry of Historic Places with efforts now focused on getting the bridge back open, at least, for foot traffic.

The meeting to brainstorm on fundraising and further efforts to save the swinging bridge is set for Thursday, the 16th of this month, in the storage office near routes “42” and “C” will begin at 6:00pm.