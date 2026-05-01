Gravois Mills Woman Who Failed to Appear on Felony Drug Charge Back in Custody

A Gravois Mills-area woman wanted for failing to appear in court on a felony drug charge is back in jail after being taken into custody in northwest Missouri.

The Morgan County Sheriff’s Office says the Fugitive Apprehension Security Team joined with the U.S. Marshal’s Fugitive Task Force, the highway patrol and the Caldwell County Sheriff’s Office to apprehend 56-year-old Terrie Laine Moore on Wednesday of this week.

Moore has been transported back to Morgan County where she is now being held on a $40,000 bond.