Missing 9-Year-Old Found Safe After Search in the Gravois Area

The search for a missing nine-year-old boy in the Gravois Mills area comes to a quick end with a large contingency of first responders able to locate the child less than a mile from his home.

Fire Chief Dustin Hancock says the report was received just after 6:00 Wednesday evening indicating that the child may have been on a bicycle to go to a friend’s house and had not been seen for two or three hours.

Assisting in the 13-minute search were personnel from the Sunrise Beach, Lake Ozark and Rocky Mount fire districts along with the Osage Beach search and rescue team, Laurie Police, the Lake West Ambulance District and the highway patrol.

The child was evaluated with no injuries being identified before being reunited with a parent.