Laurie to Legalize Video Gaming

The City of Laurie is about to do a 1-80 after just recently banning video gaming at area businesses a couple months ago.

The board of aldermen is scheduled to be back in session this next Tuesday night with new business highlighting the agenda including an ordinance allowing for the games, again, to be placed in local businesses.

Police Chief Mike Neinhuis explains, per attorneys and the Department of Gaming, that the games are legal because they are not considered games of chance based on being pre-programmed to pay out on every certain number of plays.

The Laurie board will also consider bid discussions and a park bench grant and also, possibly, convene into a closed session.

The meeting, Tuesday night in city hall, begins at 6:00.